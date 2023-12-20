Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. 4,670,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,639. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.