Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. 450,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

