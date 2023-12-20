Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,376,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

