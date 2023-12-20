Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 24.0% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $90,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.72. 684,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

