Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 849,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.