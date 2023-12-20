Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXB. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FXB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.96. 5,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $126.35.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

