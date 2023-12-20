Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 107,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.21. 241,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

