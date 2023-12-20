Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,444. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.