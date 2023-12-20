Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,458. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

