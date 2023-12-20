Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

