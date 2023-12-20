Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Model N worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,663.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock worth $1,130,240 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,426. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

