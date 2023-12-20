Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 987,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,767. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

