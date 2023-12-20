Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,099. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.