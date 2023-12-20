Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $130.05. 751,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

