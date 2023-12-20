Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 335,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,621. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

