Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $819,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.18. 3,931,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

