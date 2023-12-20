Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

