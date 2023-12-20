Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Toro Stock Up 13.7 %

TTC stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

