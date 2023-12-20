Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $89.23, but opened at $100.48. Toro shares last traded at $98.05, with a volume of 148,446 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.