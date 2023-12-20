Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 358 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 757,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

