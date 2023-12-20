Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.