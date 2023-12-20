Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 193 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.41. 246,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,500. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.92.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

