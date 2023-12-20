Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 346 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Get Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.