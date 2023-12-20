Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,083 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
