TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 228.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 290.9%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

TRTX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 188,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a current ratio of 88.22. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.