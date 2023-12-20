TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 228.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 290.9%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,193. The company has a current ratio of 88.22, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
