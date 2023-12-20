Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,523 call options.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DNA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,801,541. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,826,354 shares in the company, valued at $23,472,227.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,317.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $68,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,826,354 shares in the company, valued at $23,472,227.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,381,287 shares of company stock worth $22,347,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,168 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

