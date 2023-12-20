Traders Purchase Large Volume of Algoma Steel Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,511% compared to the average volume of 688 call options.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 437,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,796. The company has a market cap of $992.71 million, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.53. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.