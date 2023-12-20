Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $311.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.