Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $27.84 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.29. 275,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.59 and its 200-day moving average is $512.66. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

