Tran Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $341.00. 630,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.53.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

