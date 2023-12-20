Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 266,743 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 4,637,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,765,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

