Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trex traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 54558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 35.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

