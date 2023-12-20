Triad Investment Management Acquires 4,934 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 120,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 434,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.