Triad Investment Management Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.6% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.18. 3,931,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

