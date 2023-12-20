Triad Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 3.1% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

