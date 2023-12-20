Triad Investment Management Buys 10,903 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up about 3.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 79,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.