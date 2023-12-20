Triad Investment Management Buys 228,839 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 2.37% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 96,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

