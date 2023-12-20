Triad Investment Management Buys 273 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries makes up approximately 4.3% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of THOR Industries worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 170,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

