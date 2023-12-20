Triad Investment Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,514,000 after purchasing an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 112,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,654. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.