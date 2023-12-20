Triad Investment Management Has $123,000 Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Paysafe by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 501.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Paysafe Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 163,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $727.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.