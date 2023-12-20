Triad Investment Management Has $2.69 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 3.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

