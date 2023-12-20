Triad Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry comprises 3.4% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 69,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $60.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

