Triad Investment Management Increases Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 428.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,937 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha comprises approximately 2.1% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of MediaAlpha worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 79.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 316,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 37,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,061. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.10.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

