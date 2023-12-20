Triad Investment Management Invests $1.95 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. 559,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
