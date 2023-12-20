Triad Investment Management Purchases 405 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 3.4% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 203,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,223. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.