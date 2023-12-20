Triad Investment Management Purchases 6,471 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Triad Investment Management raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 1.4% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

