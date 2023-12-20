Triad Investment Management Sells 1,910 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Triad Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

PR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 3,423,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,347. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

