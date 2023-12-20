Triad Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Triad Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 323,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.