Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,534. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

